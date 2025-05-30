Amid accent on School Chalo Abhiyan, enrolment figures see a big dip in Uttar Pradesh

Even as the government has laid fresh emphasis on the School Chalo Abhiyan to be conducted from July onwards, government schools in Uttar Pradesh have registered a big dip in enrolment numbers in a span of four academic sessions from 2022-23 to the ongoing 2025-26. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a dramatic decline of nearly 90 lakh (9 million) students in government-run primary and upper primary schools (Classes 1 to 8) across Uttar Pradesh. (FILE PHOTO)

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a dramatic decline of nearly 90 lakh (9 million) students in government-run primary and upper primary schools (Classes 1 to 8) across Uttar Pradesh.

In 2022–23, enrolment in schools under the Basic Shiksha Parishad reached an all-time high of 1.92 crore (19.2 million). However, this figure dropped to 1.68 crore (16.8 million) in 2023-24, a reduction of 24 lakh students. In 2024-25, enrolment fell further to 1.48 crore (14.8 million), marking a loss of another 20 lakh (2 million) students. In all , -government schools witnessed a total drop of 44 lakh (4.4 million) students in three consecutive academic years — 2022-23 to 2024-25.

In the ongoing 2025–26 session, the enrolment figure hovers around just 1 crore, bringing the total decline in student numbers to nearly 90 lakh since 2022-23.

UP Basic Education Department officials have stated that admissions will resume when schools reopen after the summer vacation in July, and they expect enrolment numbers to increase by a few lakhs.

However, the overall trend indicates a significant and ongoing challenge in retaining students in the state’s government education system.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to all government schoolteachers to bring children to schools.

“If there are any children of 5 to 14 years age, make sure to take them to school. It is your moral responsibility; you will be doing a favour to the society. Prepare yourself for this task, launch the School Chalo Abhiyan in July first week. Teachers must tap every house around their school and find out why children are not going to school,” he told teachers.

There are about 1.36 lakh Basic Shiksha Parishad schools in the state.

Officials attribute the sharp decline in student enrolment in Uttar Pradesh’s government-run primary and upper primary schools to a combination of post-pandemic migration trends and systemic challenges. Even as the student enrolment is 1 crore this year, officials say the admission for the session is still ongoing and once schools reopen in July after the summer break, the numbers are expected to rise.

An education department official explained that enrolment peaked at 1.92 crore in the 2022–23 academic year, largely due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As lockdowns brought economic activity to a halt, many migrant workers—especially labourers and low-income employees who lost jobs or faced severe pay cuts—returned to their native villages. During this period, a significant number of these families enrolled their children in local government schools, leading to a temporary surge in enrolment.

“In many cases, children of migrant workers were enrolled in multiple government schools, further boosting the numbers for 2022–23,” the official added.

However, as the pandemic subsided and economic activities resumed, these migrants gradually returned to their workplaces, often taking their families with them. This reverse migration contributed to a sharp drop in student enrolment: down by 24 lakh in 2023–24 and a further 20 lakh in 2024-25, according to officials familiar with the data.

One official also noted that with Aadhaar-based authentication now being used to verify student enrolment, more accurate figures are emerging—eliminating past cases of inflated or duplicate records.

Another factor contributing to the decline is the growing preference among parents for nearby private English-medium schools. While the state government had previously promoted English-medium government schools, the initiative appears to have lost momentum.

“Many teachers are reluctant or unequipped to actively engage students in English, especially in everyday conversation,” a source noted, reflecting parental concerns.

Commenting on the situation, additional chief secretary, Basic and Secondary Education, Deepak Kumar, said, “Enrolment is still ongoing. Once schools reopen in July after the summer break, numbers are expected to rise. The spike in 2022–23 was mainly due to the return of migrant families during the COVID period. Now, with Aadhaar authentication, we are getting the real picture.”

Director general of School Education, Kanchan Verma, noted that the decline in student enrolment is not unique to Uttar Pradesh but reflects a nationwide trend.

“This is a pan-India phenomenon,” she said. Citing the government’s UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) report released in December 2024, Verma highlighted that government schools across the country saw a drop of 87 lakh students in the 2023–24 academic year compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, officials pointed out a simultaneous increase of 60 lakh students in private schools during the same period, suggesting a significant shift in parental preference toward private education.

On why children were increasingly leaving government schools, Urvashi Sahni of Study Hall, a member of the steering committee for implementing National Education Policy 2020 in UP, said, “The question the government needs to ask themselves is this -- Why are people increasingly losing faith in our schools? Surely, this tells us that government needs to improve the quality of teaching by supporting their teachers adequately, training them in the new pedagogies and then most importantly -- holding them accountable.”

Amrita Dass of Institute of Career Studies said, “With the future career success as a goal, parents seek quality education for their children in reputed schools, often preferring English-medium institutions. While affordability is a consideration, the growing presence of private schools in their vicinity offers them a wider range of choices that cater to their needs.”

Explaining the cause behind decline in enrolment in UP government-run schools, Samina Bano, founder and CEO of Rightwalk Foundation, said, “Our own household-survey across four districts shows just how hard Covid hit the poorest families: average monthly income dropped by 50%, forcing many to migrate or keep children at home. Those same families enrolled in the nearest government school in 2022-23, pushing numbers to a record high; when work resumed, enrolment naturally fell back.”

Another expert, who did not wish to be identified, said that there could be three possible reasons for such drops in enrolment: The inflated enrolment in the year 2022-23 (this figure seems to be highly exaggerated). The mushrooming growth of private schools, even in the neighbourhood of government schools led to a decline in student enrolment.

According to a report, not just in UP, government school enrolment in Classes 1-8 fell across several states in the 2024-25 academic year. Bihar noted a dropout of 6.15 lakh students, Rajasthan 5.64 lakh students, West Bengal 4.01 lakh, and Karnataka around 2 lakh in Classes 1-8. Among some other states, the decline in enrolment was: Delhi (1.05 lakh), Tamil Nadu (1.65 lakh), Assam (1.68 lakh), Gujarat (79,416), and Himachal Pradesh (50,469).

Officials mentioned “reverse migration” following the COVID-19 pandemic and added that students who moved from private to state-run schools due to financial constraints went back to private institutions.