Amid expansion push, SGPGI hiring 1,200 permanent nursing officers

LUCKNOW In a major step towards strengthening its healthcare delivery system, the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has announced the recruitment of 1,200 permanent nursing officers as part of its ongoing institutional expansion and restructuring efforts. This workforce would be crucial with the commissioning of several key facilities at SGPGIMS, including the head and neck surgery department, advanced diabetes centre, department of infectious diseases, Saloni Heart Centre and an advanced peadiatric centre. (Pic for representation)

With many new departments and centres set to open in the coming months, officials say that strengthening the nursing cadre is critical to sustaining quality care.

“We are entering a phase of rapid departmental growth, and it is essential to have a dedicated and permanent workforce in place. Permanent staff not only bring a higher degree of accountability, but also ensure continuity in patient care,” a senior SGPGI official told HT.

Medical superintendent Prof Rajesh Harshvardhan said: “SGPGIMS is strengthening the workforce not only for present needs, but also for future demands, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centric healthcare.”

This workforce would be crucial with the commissioning of several key facilities at SGPGIMS, including the head and neck surgery department, advanced diabetes centre, department of infectious diseases, Saloni Heart Centre and an advanced peadiatric centre.

The notification for the nursing officer posts has been published on the SGPGIMS website, with the application window open till July 18, 2025. The move is expected to significantly reduce the workload on existing staff, improve patient response times and boost the overall efficiency of hospital operations.

Diploma holders seek equal opportunity

The institute’s decision to consider only candidates with a B.Sc in nursing, operation theatre technology or anaesthesia technology for the post of operation theatre assistant has left a number of experienced diploma holders ineligible.

The SGPGI’s June 2025 notification recognizes only B.Sc degree holders as qualified to apply, effectively excluding those with diplomas from institutions recognized by the UP State Medical Faculty. Many of these diploma-certified professionals have been working for five to eight years at prestigious hospitals like SGPGIMS, KGMU, RML, BHU and UPUMS, said Seema Shukla of SGPGIMS All Employees’ Welfare Association.

Candidates argue that disqualifying them now is unjust, especially when the same diploma courses are still being run by government-approved institutions and have previously been accepted for recruitment. “If the diploma is no longer considered valid, why is the government still offering it?” ask affected technicians.

Medical superintendent Prof Rajesh Harshvardhan said this matter has been brought into notice now, and the PGI administration will surely think over it.