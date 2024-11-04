Amid pollution concerns, UP to implement clean air mgmt project

LUCKNOW At a time when UP and other northern states are reeling under rising air pollution, the state cabinet gave a go-ahead to the World Bank-aided Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Project to bring about an improvement in the quality of air in the state. An airshed refers to a geographic area where air quality is influenced by similar factors, such as wind patterns and pollution sources. (Pic for representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a meeting of the state cabinet that approved implementation of the six-year project (2024-2025 to 2029-2030) providing for airshed-based air quality management. The airshed pollution management approach will address two prime pollutants - PM 10 and PM 2.5 - across the state.

An airshed refers to a geographic area where air quality is influenced by similar factors, such as wind patterns and pollution sources. Since pollution in one area can easily spread to neighbouring regions, an airshed approach promotes coordinated efforts across states.

The project involving 13 government departments in eight sectors will get ₹2,741.53 crore from the World Bank and ₹1,119.00 crore from carbon financing. “This is India’s first airshed-based project, and UP, by deciding to implement it, has shown leadership,” said officials.

A special purpose vehicle (SPV) - Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Authority- would be set up for air quality management with monitoring of pollution from industry, transport, agriculture and animal husbandry, dust and waste, and targets set at national level to check the same would be achieved in UP. The authority would have a governing body, and an executive body.

The chief secretary would chair the governing body meetings while ACS (forest and environment) would head the executive body of the authority. A monitoring mechanism to control air pollution would be developed and the industry would follow clean production processes with a monitoring mechanism. The project would involve proper use of fertilisers, clean cooking and creating green jobs in the form of Paryavaran Sakhis and clean energy entrepreneurs.

An official stated that the said the project would be implemented as per the strategy mentioned in the approved detailed project report.

UP aims to reduce PM 2.5 levels along with PM10 levels with airshed air pollution management that involves various stakeholders/sectors/departments, said Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary (forest, environment and climate change). The proposal passed by state cabinet will now go to the union government.