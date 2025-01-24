Amid ‘watertight’ measures, Mahakumbh crosses 10-cr milestone for holy dip at Sangam

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ) A significant 10 crore devotees, one-fourth of the total expected crowd of 40 crore at the mega fair, on Thursday evening completed the bathing ritual in Sangam waters in 11 days since the Mahakumbh began with the first ‘snan’ on Paush Purnima on January 13. Zero casualties during this period is a testimony to the ‘watertight’ security arrangements in place for averting any drowning incident. Devotees gather at the Sangam for a holy dip on Thursday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)

There has been 24x7 vigil by NDRF personnel at all the 48 bathing ghats while manning operations continue mid river through motorboats, said DIG (NDRF) MK Sharma.

“We are ready for the biggest bathing festival of Mauni Amavasya on January 29. If required, the six-hour duty rotation will be extended to 16-hour duty, so that the bathing passes off smoothly. Preparations are in place for zero-error strategy, which does not have room for even a single casualty,” he said.

So far, the NDRF has saved over a dozen people from drowning, besides over 22 devotees suffering from hypothermia after the dip in cold waters.

“We have 20 teams of 47 staff each besides five quick response teams in reserve. Of these, four are dedicated to deal with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) disasters and 12 are dedicated for flood water rescue,” said the officer.

Singh said a HAZMAT vehicle, jointly prepared by DRDO and BHEL has also been pressed into service to detect/avert any form of disaster. The hi-tech vehicle was used in Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Circle officer (Jal Police) Rajneesh Yadav said multi-layered safety measures with 24x7 monitoring by Jal Police, NDRF and SDRF teams, besides 25 marine commandos from Vizag, have ensured safe conduct of the Mahakumbh till now.

According to him, a 12-km area having 48 ghats has been marked for bathing, which has been secured by water barricading and deployment of Jal police.

The safety of pilgrims at the mega fair is manned by a host of safety management measures including 24x7 vigil by teams of PAC, SDRF and NDRF.

Moreover, just on the pattern of road traffic management plan, an exhausting river traffic and safety management plan has been put in place by Jal Police covering the 12-km area for manning movement of 4,000 boats with floating traffic islands, floating river line dividers and river traffic islands and two-way movement of boats at Sangam.

THE BANDOBAST

NDRF saves 13 lives from drowning, 22 from hypothermia.

8 to 10 crore devotees expected on Mauni Amavasya

12-km barricading with net put in place

25 marine divers of Indian Navy to maintain 24x7 vigil

Teams of PAC, SDRF and NDRF also part of the arrangements.

800 personnel of PAC and 150 of SDRF also deployed

35 divers of Jal Police to coordinate management, rescue

One floating traffic control station, 17 sub stations at vital points

Oxygen cylinders for supplementing oxygen in case of drowning