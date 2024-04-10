 Aminabad shopkeepers tussle with LMC anti-encroachment squad - Hindustan Times
Aminabad shopkeepers tussle with LMC anti-encroachment squad

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 10, 2024 08:34 AM IST

A dispute arose between the two parties over the demolition of signboards and other extended structures

A Lucknow Municipal Corporation squad faced stiff resistance from shopkeepers at Aminabad’s Gwynne Road where they had gone to remove encroachments, on Tuesday.

(Sourced)
(Sourced)

A dispute arose between the two parties over the demolition of signboards and other extended structures. Despite initial success in dismantling four shops, tensions escalated as the shopkeepers protested against what they perceived as selective enforcement by the squad.

According to municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh, the Corporation had dispatched the squad following complaints of encroachments and unauthorised shop establishments. However, upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd of defiant shopkeepers. Despite attempts to maintain order, the situation intensified forcing the squad to eventually retreat.

In all, action was possible only against four shops on the stretch.

