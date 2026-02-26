Amiphoria Day 2: Lko students turn ramp scorchers as fashion, apparel take over

On the second day of Amiphoria-2026 on Thursday, Amity University Lucknow Campus, transformed into a fashion arena as 55 student designers and 75 models staged a grand industry-style runway showcase at the Amity Designers Award 2026. A fashion show in progress as part of Amiphoria 2026 (HT Photo)

The Amity School of Fashion Technology organised the event, enabling students to manage the entire production—from conceptualisation and garment construction to choreography and stage execution.

A specially designed runway, immersive lighting and synchronised sound recreated the ambience of a professional fashion show, reinforcing the university’s focus on experiential learning.

Student models from multiple departments walked the ramp and presented original collections designed by budding fashion technologists.

Second-year students showcased “Frida Kahlo,” drawing inspiration from the Mexican artist and interpreting themes of resilience and individuality through bold silhouettes and vibrant colours.

Third-year students unveiled “Jewelishq,” a couture-inspired line that reflected luxury through intricate embellishments and refined craftsmanship. Invited teams presented “Effortless Diva,” celebrating modern elegance and confidence.

The competition drew participation from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Integral University and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, fostering inter-university creative exchange.

In the results, Shweta Singh secured first place in the second-year category, while Shalvi Singh topped the third-year segment. Among invited institutions, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University won first prize.

Alongside the fashion showcase, departments organised parallel academic and cultural competitions, keeping the campus vibrant under the festival theme “Explore, Experience, Enjoy.” The three-day annual fest will conclude on Friday with a valedictory ceremony.