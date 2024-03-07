Amiphoria Day2: Star-studded evening adds to glitz

The second day of Amity University’s annual festival ‘Amiphoria’ saw a plethora of events here on Wednesday. Singer Anup Jalota performs at Amiphoria. (HT Photo)

It was jointly inaugurated by MLC Mukesh Sharma, Padma Shri Anup Jalota, deputy pro-VC Amity University (Lucknow campus) Anil Kumar Tiwari, and Padma Shri Malini Awasthi.

While Mukesh Sharma congratulated the students, Malini Awasthi said that the youth of new India would shape its future. The younger generation, she urged, should work hard and embrace the nation as a family.

Pro-VC Anil Kumar Tiwari expressed his admiration for the students’ passion and energy on the second day of the annual event. He said, “The campus has been transformed into a joyful wonderland. The musical evening studded with the performance of renowned singers Anup Jalota and Malini Awasthi has added a touch of cultural richness and glamour to the annual festival,” he said.

Jalota rendered several captivating bhajans like ‘Kashi badli, Ayodhya badli, ab Mathura ki baari hai,’ ‘Mere mann me Ram, tan me Ram,’ ‘Aisi lagi lagan,’ and many more.

Paying tribute to ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas who passed away recently, Jalota sang the popular song “Chitthi Aayi Hai”, a signature of Udhas.

Later, the students participated in the Mr and Miss Amity competition to showcase their talent.