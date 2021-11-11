Amit Shah to lay foundation of university in Azamgarh tomorrow

VARANASI Ahead of UP assembly elections, Union home minister Amit Shah will address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assembly in charges and district presidents here on Friday to finalise the strategy. He will also lay the foundation of a university in Azamgarh the next day.

Shah, who is arriving here on a two-day visit, will directly reach the Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre from the airport to attend the meeting, according to Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chadra Srivastava.

UP election In charge Dharmendra Pradhan, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP in charge Radhamohan Singh and UP BJP organisation secretary Sunil Bansal will remain present in the meeting on Friday.

Shah will stay overnight in Varanasi and the next morning he will participate in the All-India Official Language Conference scheduled at TFC at 10 am and then leave for Azamgarh by air at 12.15 pm the same day, as per Srivastava.

Well-placed sources said that the strategy for the upcoming UP assembly elections 2022 will be finalized during the visit.

On November 13, Shah will also lay the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said UP BJP executive member Jainath Singh, adding that Shah would also address a public meeting.

The university will come up on 52 acres of land acquired for the purpose.

Jainath Singh, who is also the BJP’s former Azamgarh district unit president, said preparations for Shah’s visit were complete.

After coming to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the BJP government had assured the local people that a university would be set up in Azamgarh, considered to be a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Political analyst Kaushal Kishore Mishra, professor in the department of political science, Banaras Hindu University, said, “People of Azamgarh have been demanding the university since the mid-seventies when Ram Naresh Yadav was the chief minister of UP. Different political parties remained in power in UP over the past four decades, but the demand remained unfulfilled. Now the BJP government is going to fulfil the demand by laying the foundation of the university.”

Meanwhile, police commissioner A Satish Ganesh inspected the Trade Facilitation Centre and reviewed security preparations regarding the visit.