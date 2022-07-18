AMU alumnus appointed member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by US President
Prominent Indian American entrepreneur, philanthropist and a distinguished alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Dr Frank F Islam has been appointed as a member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by the US President Joe Biden.
The commission is tasked with selecting 161 Presidential Scholars from academics, the arts, career and technical education, said AMU public relation officer Omar S Peerzada.
“India-born Dr Frank Islam is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and civic leader with a special commitment to civic, educational and artistic causes. He currently heads the FI Investment Group, a private investment holding company that he has established. He is also engaged with boards and councils at several universities,” said Peerzada.
AMU vice chancellor prof Tariq Mansoor welcomed the US President Biden’s choice and said “It is a great achievement of Dr Frank F Islam as the commissioners make the final selection of the 161 Presidential Scholars.”
“The AMU fraternity is proud of his accomplishments and his generosity in paying back to the Alma Mater. On behalf of the university, I wish him much success and personal fulfillment in his new role,” the VC added.
NEP: Uniform exam fee for all universities and degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh now
There will be uniform examination fees for all undergraduate and post-graduate students studying in different universities across Uttar Pradesh following implementation of National Education Policy 2020. All the undergraduate students pursuing BA, B. SC, B. Com,,, BFA, B. Ed, BPEd, BJMC, B. Voc will have to pay Rs 800 per semester examinations. Students studying LLB, B. Sc Agriculture (Hons), LLB (Hons), B. Tech, B. Sc Biotech will pay Rs 1000 per semester examinations while students pursuing BDS, nursing, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery will have to pay Rs 1500 for every semester exam.
Shinde camp now has 12 out of 19 Sena MPs
Mumbai In a vertical split in the Shiv Sena parliamentary party, 12 of 19 Lok Sabha MPs have pledged support to the rival camp led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. The Shinde camp is expected to apply to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday appointing Rahul Shewale as the group leader of the party, replacing Thackeray loyalist Vinayak Raut, and retaining Bhavana Gawali as the chief whip.
Uttarakhand: Haridwar-bound bus overturns in Tehri, 21 injured
As least 21 passengers were injured when a private bus overturned near Kaudiyala on the Srinagar-Rishikesh highway under Devprayag police station in Tehri Garhwal district on Monday evening. The district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said no serious injuries or casualties were reported in the accident. The bus, which was on its way from Kedarnath to Haridwar, was carrying 31 adults and two children from Maharashtra. The incident took place around 5.30pm, officials said.
793 potholes in Thane city, 620 of them filled: Thane Municipal Corporation survey
Following two incidents of pothole deaths in Thane district in the last fortnight, the Thane Municipal Corporation conducted a survey that revealed 793 potholes in the city. In the meantime, Thane district collector has ordered MMRDA and MSRDC to form a dedicated team that would monitor all the roads within the district irrespective of the agency it falls under and payment would be done later by that particular agency to MMRDA and MSRDC.
Pet dog feels the pinch of anti-liquor law
Policemen posted with Muffassil police station at Buxar in “dry” Bihar of has a peculiar problem at hand nowadays that they know not how to fix — their newest guest, a German Shephard who doesn't understand their instructions and has not shown any inclination either to learn in the last 12 days that it has been there. The SHO said that the dog understood instructions in English only.
