AMU alumnus appointed member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by US President

Prominent Indian American entrepreneur, philanthropist and a distinguished alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Dr Frank F Islam has been appointed as a member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by the US President Joe Biden.

The commission is tasked with selecting 161 Presidential Scholars from academics, the arts, career and technical education, said AMU public relation officer Omar S Peerzada.

“India-born Dr Frank Islam is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and civic leader with a special commitment to civic, educational and artistic causes. He currently heads the FI Investment Group, a private investment holding company that he has established. He is also engaged with boards and councils at several universities,” said Peerzada.

AMU vice chancellor prof Tariq Mansoor welcomed the US President Biden’s choice and said “It is a great achievement of Dr Frank F Islam as the commissioners make the final selection of the 161 Presidential Scholars.”

“The AMU fraternity is proud of his accomplishments and his generosity in paying back to the Alma Mater. On behalf of the university, I wish him much success and personal fulfillment in his new role,” the VC added.