Anandiben’s tenure set to be longest by any UP guv post independence

When Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel completes six years in office on July 29, she will have the distinction of becoming the longest serving governor of the state in independent India. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel (Sourced)

No other Uttar Pradesh governor has completed six years in office post independence though Sir Maurice Garner Hallett was the governor of the United Provinces from December 6, 1939 to December 6, 1945 when India was under British rule.

Patel is the second woman governor of the state. The only other woman to grace the post was Sarojini Naidu who served as the governor of United Provinces from August 15, 1947 to March 2, 1949.

After taking oath as the 28th governor of Uttar Pradesh on July 29, 2019, Patel has worked in and outside Raj Bhavan, setting out her priority areas that include the strengthening of Anganwadi Kendras, vaccination against cervical cancer and eradication of tuberculosis.

Patel has distributed pre-school and health kits to nearly 35,000 Anganwadis and pushed awareness campaigns against cervical cancer for girls in the 9-14 year age group, launching drives for HPV vaccination, those aware of the development said.

As the chancellor of state universities, her efforts have led to 16 out of 34 state universities getting A++, A+ and A NAAC rankings and 9-10 universities getting women vice chancellors in the state. She has ensured additional UGC grants for strengthening about 14 state universities. These include an additional grant of ₹600 crore to six ( ₹100 crore each) and ₹120 crore ( ₹20 crore each) to six other universities of Uttar Pradesh.

While undertaking visits to districts, Patel has turned proactive on several occasions and reviewed the implementation of central schemes. She has interacted with ministers and given them a lesson or two and shared her experiences.

Patel completed her five-year term on July 29, 2024 and continues in her office. Will she continue as the governor? The governor holds office during the pleasure of the President. Article 156 of the Constitution of India provides: “(1) The Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President. (2) The Governor may, by writing under his hand addressed to the President, resign his office. (3) Subject to the foregoing provisions of this Article, a Governor shall hold office for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office. Provided that a Governor shall, notwithstanding the expiration of his term, continue to hold office until his successor enters upon his office.”