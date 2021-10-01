Another incident rocksGorakhpur as wine shopworker beaten to death

GORAKHPUR Within 72 hours of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta’s alleged murder at a hotel here during a police raid, a 25-year-old local wine shop employee, Manish Prajapati, was allegedly lynched by miscreants after a tiff over the payment of bill in Ramgarh Tal area on Thursday night.

According to cops, employees at the shop said the miscreants wanted to have free liquor and when Manish objected to it, he was beaten up by them. Manish’s colleague, Raghu, who came to his rescue, was also thrashed.

On getting information, the police reached the spot and got Manish admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Ragu suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“A model shop employee was beaten up by some miscreants over a financial dispute. On getting information, the police reached the spot and got him admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The forensic team collected evidence from the spot, including CCTV footage, and soon the accused will be nabbed,” said SP (city) Sonam Kumar.

A case under Section 302 (murder) was lodged against unidentified accused while cops detained six people in connection with the murder. NSA will also be imposed on the miscreants, according to the twitter handle of the Gorakhpur police.

The CCTV footage showed five to six men first dragging Manish and then beating him mercilessly with batons and kicking him repeatedly. When another staff came to his rescue, he was also assaulted while the rest of the employees at the wine shop escaped from the spot fearing for their lives, said police.

Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta, 36, had died on Monday night after he was allegedly thrashed by some policemen, who raided the hotel. Initially, the cops had maintained that he had died of a head injury after falling on the ground. Later, the authorities suspended six policemen and booked them in a murder case.

The Kanpur realtor’s death had also occurred under the jurisdiction of the Ramgarh Tal police station.

Following Manish Prajapati’s murder, SSP Vipin Tada took action against the cops here. CO (Cantonment) Rahul Bhatia was replaced by Bansgaon CO Shyam Vind while SHO (Ramgarh Tal) KK Rana was attached to the Police Lines. He had taken charge three days ago after former SHO JN Singh and five other policemen were suspended and booked on charges of murder in Manish Gupta case.