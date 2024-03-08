 Another saffron Vande Bharat completes trial run, reaches Lucknow - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Another saffron Vande Bharat completes trial run, reaches Lucknow

Another saffron Vande Bharat completes trial run, reaches Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

LUCKNOW: Northern Railways (NR) added to its fleet a saffron Vande Bharat Express (trial run for which was completed ) as the new rake reached Charbagh station from Patna on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh is also going to get two more Vande Bharat trains between Luckow and Dehradun and Varanasi and Ranchi. (Pic fror representation)

Although all features will be the same as those in the previous Vadne Bharat trains, the only difference would be the saffron colour, said a railway official wishing not to be quoted. He also added that the train would be flagged off virtually by PM Modi on March 12 along with other Vande Bharat trains in the country.

The train will give a big relief to passengers travelling between Patna and Lucknow. The railways has yet to decide the timing of the train and the stations where it will halt.

This will be the second saffron Vande Bharat in the state and third in the country.

The first saffron-grey Vande Bharat train was launched on September 24 between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The second Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and New Delhi, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off on December 18, was also saffron.

The state is also going to get two more Vande Bharat trains between Luckow and Dehradun and Varanasi and Ranchi.

