Anti-narcotics drive: Lucknow police to go after masterminds

After more than 1,000 suspected drug peddlers were identified in Lucknow and nine arrested in just two days, attention has now shifted to the “big fish” operating behind the network, officials said on Thursday. The anti-narcotics drive will continue in the coming days, according to officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A senior police officer privy to the operation said that the arrested accused are being questioned, while their mobile phones, call records and bank transactions are being analysed to trace the main handlers and suppliers running the narcotics trade in the city.

“The focus is now on dismantling the entire supply chain. The arrested peddlers are being used to reach the masterminds who control and finance the network,” the officer said.

The Lucknow police launched a week-long anti-narcotics drive titled #SayNoToDrugs on Tuesday (January 6) on the orders of police commissioner Amrendra K Sengar and joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Bablu Kumar.

During the first phase of the drive on Tuesday, joint teams of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), SWAT, surveillance units and local police stations conducted raids at 30 identified drug hotspots across the city. The operation led to the identification of over 100 suspected peddlers, while six individuals were arrested for allegedly selling narcotics openly.

The crackdown continued on Wednesday, when police raided 104 locations, identified 945 more suspected peddlers, and arrested three more accused, taking the total number of arrests to nine in two days.

Police said arrests were made from several areas, including Gomti Nagar police station limits, Vibhuti Khand, Madiaon, Ghazipur, Alambagh, Chinhat and Jankipuram. Officials added that the drive will continue in the coming days.