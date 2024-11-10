Anti-smog guns, water sprinklers target city’s pollution hotspots

Several measures were put in place to curb air pollution levels in the state capital a day after a key meeting was held to plan them. On Saturday, the average air quality index (AQI) stood at 184 in the state capital (File)

An anti-smog gun was covering a stretch of 10 km from Lalbagh, Hazratganj and Parivartan Chowk to 1090 Crossing. Two more were deployed in Taalkatora industrial areas and covering a 22-km stretch. Another anti-smog gun is deployed on the roads connecting Shaheed Path, Ambedkar University and Ramabai Ground, said officials of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Saturday.

Two more such equipment were deployed in Aliganj, Mahanagar, Kapoorthala and Purania, and Gomti Nagar. Also, four water sprinklers were covering major roads in the state capital. The number of water sprinklers shall be increased as per the need.

“We are operating water sprinklers across the city. STP-filtered water is being used for the roads,” said municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh.

It may be noted that the regional office of state Pollution Control Board has been directed to keep track of the air pollution levels in the state capital and make a chart for the same so that additional measures can be taken as and when needed.

Meanwhile, officials of the education department said they were still waiting for an official order regarding staggered closure timings of schools. District inspector of schools (DIOS) Rakesh Kumar said, “As soon as written order comes, we will comply with it and change schools’ closure timings.”

On Saturday, the average air quality index (AQI) stood at 184 in the state capital. At the BR Ambedkar University air pollution station, the AQI was 84, which falls in satisfactory category, while at Gomti Nagar it was 125, which is moderate category. The Lalbagh station recorded ‘poor’ air quality of 260 and at it was 257.

On Friday, a meeting was held to discuss ‘graded response action plan’ to bring down air pollution in the district. It was chaired by district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, and several key decisions were taken there.