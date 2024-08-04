Anupriya demands caste census, quota in pvt sector class four jobs

Apna Dal (S) national president and Union minister Anupriya Patel on Sunday demanded a caste-based census—a demand already being made by the opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. On the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Property (Management and Use for Public Purposes) Bill-2024 presented by the state government, Patel said it was ‘uncalled-for’. (HT file)

The Apna Dal (S) is an old ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and its reiteration of the demand for a caste census is being seen as an important development since the BJP has been non-committal on this so far. During the state executive committee meeting of the party here, Patel said the Centre should conduct a caste census to ensure benefits to those they are intended for.

“Castes are the basis of social structure in India. It is very important to have authentic numbers of various castes so that their share in various welfare schemes can be fixed accordingly,” she said. However, this is not the first time that the Apna Dal (S), the party that largely represents OBCs, mainly Kurmis among them, has demanded the caste census.

Later talking to media persons, she also reiterated her demand for implementing reservation in class-four jobs in the private sector.

“Reservation is not followed in appointments done in class-four posts via outsourcing in the private sector. When recruitment on these posts is done through outsourcing, no reservation law is followed, harming the interests of the candidates coming from deprived sections of the society,” she said likening the system of outsourcing to cancer.

On the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Property (Management and Use for Public Purposes) Bill-2024 presented by the state government, Patel said it was ‘uncalled-for’.

“It has already been sent to the Select Committee by the Upper House. The committee will look into it and give its recommendation. Our party feels it is unnecessary and against public sentiments,” she said reiterating her earlier stand.