Applications for projects under PMMSY from July 1: Nishad

Uttar Pradesh Fishery Development minister Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad said people involved in the fisheries activities and entrepreneurs willing to operate their facilities can get assistance under PMMSY
Uttar Pradesh Fishery Development minister Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad said a webinar will be organised on June 24 to discuss the possibilities of the fishery development in UP. (File pic)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 10:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Fishery Development minister Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad said the portal to invite applications for various projects, operated under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the financial year 2022-23, will be opened from July 1 to July 15.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence on Wednesday, Nishad said the people involved in the fisheries activities and the entrepreneurs willing to operate their facilities can get assistance under the scheme by applying according to the guidelines of the scheme.

Dr Nishad said along with completing the pending projects, proposals for the new projects were also being invited from all the districts to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the state under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and send it to the central government.

A webinar will be organised on June 24 to discuss the possibilities of the fishery development in UP, Nishad said.

Nishad added chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced two new schemes -- Mukhyamantri Matasya Sampada Yojana and Nishadraj Boat Yojana-- for the poor leaseholders and fishermen. The two schemes are state-funded and the state government has approved 4 crore in the annual budget 2022-23. The scheme will increase the income of fishermen residing in rural areas, he said.

