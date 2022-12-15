Aptitude and skill enhancement prog organised for prosecution officers

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, in association with the Directorate of Prosecution, Uttar Pradesh organised a three-day ‘Aptitude and Skill Enhancement Programme’ for the first batch of prosecution officers.

The training programme focussed on newly emerging issues related to women and children included discussions on Arms Act, forensic and medico legal issues. The finer points of POCSO Act and advocacy and debating skills were given by eminent experts.

Joint director Kunwar Vikram Singh presided over the closing session.

Vice chancellor professor SK Bhatnagar and registrar Anil Kumar Mishra congratulated programme director KA Pandey and committee members Manish Bajpai, Presenjit Kundu, Sanjay Diwakar and 2 others.

Five more batches of prosecution officers will be given training and it is likely to be completed by January end.