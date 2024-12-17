Around 7 lakh people recruited by UP govt in over 7.5 yrs: Yogi

LUCKNOW Around 7 lakh people were recruited by the UP government in various departments over the past 7.5 years while the unemployment rate dropped to 2.4% in the state from 19% between 2012 and 2017, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. The CM said unemployment rate dropped to 2.4% in the state from 19% between 2012 and 2017: (File Photo)

The CM slammed the Samajwadi Party, saying that recruitment on various posts remained pending in Uttar Pradesh “due to the ill intentions of the previous government.”

“The recruitment process has been conducted with transparency. Reservation rules have been strictly adhered to and no one can question their credibility,” he said replying to the adjournment motion in the legislative assembly moved by the Samajwadi Party over employment.

Adityanath said the state government had taken several measures for the benefit of youth in UP. “If opposition members take time to understand these policies and implement them in their constituencies, it will benefit the youth in their areas. Otherwise, they will meet the same fate as in Kundarki during the assembly bypoll,” he added.

“People are aware of the UP Public Service Commission’s condition before 2017. Out of 86 SDM posts, 56 were filled by individuals from the same caste. A protest was organised by youths outside Commission office for months,” said the CM.

An ineligible person, whose degree was fake and who was unfit for the position, was appointed the chairman of the Commission. He lacked the qualification to be a lecturer, held fake high school, intermediate certificates and graduation degree with a third division, yet was appointed to lead the commission, risking the future of the entire organization and its youths, CM said.

He said the state government had implemented reforms to ensure transparency in the recruitment process. “The commissions and boards have full authority to carry out the recruitment process, that must be completed with honesty,” added Adityanath.

The public service commission, Subordinate Service Selection Commission, and Education Commission were empowered to handle recruitment task. “Cabinet members personally visit districts to distribute appointment letters, ensuring that no recommendations are entertained,” said the CM.

The state government has successfully carried out more than 1.60 lakh recruitments in the education sector. A new selection board, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, has been formed to streamline the recruitment across all education sectors, including basic, secondary, higher, technical, vocational, and medical education, he said.

“In the last session, our government passed the Public Examination and Prevention of Unfair Means Act, 2024, to effectively curb incidents of paper leak,” added the CM.

Earlier, a recruitment process for 68,500 teachers was undertaken, but at that time, the NCTE did not recognize B Ed candidates as eligible for the exam, and there were insufficient BTC-qualified candidates. As a result, only 42,000 teachers were recruited, and they are currently teaching in Basic Education Council schools, he added.

The CM said the recruitment of 69,000 teachers, against 18,000 posts reserved under the 27% quota for backward castes, more than 32,200 youth from backward castes were appointed. Similarly, under the 21% reservation for Scheduled Castes, against 12,000 reserved posts, over 14,000 candidates were appointed, he said.

“It clearly demonstrates that candidates who have excelled based on their ability and merit have also been considered under the general category. Out of the 34,500 posts reserved for the general category, only 20,000 candidates were recruited. These facts should serve as an eye-opener for those who attempt to create divisions in society for political gain,” he said.

The state government recruited 1.56 lakh police personnel, including over 22,700 women. The recruitment of over 60,244 police personnel was in progress, he said.