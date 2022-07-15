Arrest warrant against SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari
LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a case related to procurement of multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence.
The court ordered the MLA to appear before it by July 27.
Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency, which was represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996.
The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.
Road widening in Ayodhya: Demolition drive to continue, traders urged to approach admn for redressal of issues
LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Friday urged traders not to oppose the demolition drive for the road widening project in the temple town and asked them to approach authorities for redressal of their issues after constituting groups, based on nature of their problems. Amit Singh, additional district magistrate (administration), advised traders to constitute groups, based on nature of their problems, and thereafter approach the administration for redressal.
Man commits suicide after shooting lover dead in Meerut
A jilted lover shot dead his woman friend in the middle of the village and then committed suicide at Durgeshpur village of Parikshargarh area in Meerut on Friday. The circle officer of Sadar Dehat Poonam Sirohi said that both deceased were of the Jatav community and had been in love for the past eight years. The woman, 44, had two daughters, and the man, 45, had four children who were opposed to their relationship.
Irani gang duo back in custody 48 hours after escape: Police
Nearly 48 hours after escaping from police custody, two members of the notorious 'Irani gang' were arrested again on Friday morning in a joint operation by Rae Bareli police and local police from Farrukhabad. The duo had escaped from the Rae Bareli police custody from the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow on Wednesday. The accused -- Inzamam Ali and Irfan Khan -- were admitted to the trauma centre on Monday.
Trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive development: U.P. minister
Urban development minister AK Sharma has said the state government is trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive urban development and integration of citizen services. “We want to build new cities in new India with the 'from good to great' motto in mind,” he explained while briefing media persons on the urban development department's achievements during the government's first 100 days here on Friday.
Uttar Pradesh logs 2 deaths, 375 new Covid cases
Two deaths and 375 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Friday. The deaths were reported in Chandauli and Hardoi. Among new Covid cases, Lucknow logged 58, Gautam Budha Nagar 56, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj 22 each, according to the data from the state health department. Lucknow has 529 active Covid cases, followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 298 and Ghaziabad 166.
