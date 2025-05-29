Art students showcase creativity at group sculpture show Shilp Shristi in Lucknow

The group sculpture exhibition Shilp Shriti is currently underway at the Kala Srot Art Gallery in Lucknow. Created by five students from Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow, the exhibition has been curated by Prof P Rajiv Nayan, Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts and Performing Arts at the university. Prof. P Rajiv Nayan, Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts and Performing Arts, Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow at Kala Srot Art Gallery

Shilp Shristi underway at the Kala Srot Art Gallery in Lucknow(Photo: HT)

Shamsher from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, Akash Kumar Rana from Lakhimpur Kheri, Taj Pratap from Aligarh, Shraddha Tiwari from Lucknow, and Sushil Yadav from Kushinagar have displayed their work garnering praise from art lovers.

"The exhibition brings together two traditional mediums – terracotta and stone – highlighting their textures, forms, and techniques. Students have beautifully worked with traditional materials and tried to combine them, adding contemporary creativity. Each sculpture reflects a different idea or theme, giving the audience a chance to engage with the work in a personal way," says Nayan.

He adds that such opportunities help them prepare for the future. "They are still students, but after college, they will put up exhibitions and sell their artwork. So, such exposure will help them significantly in the future," adds Nayan.

Giving insight into her work, Shraddha says, "Nowadays, as people move away from nature towards a materialistic life, their existence is getting weaker. My sculpture shows that as we come closer to nature, we move towards positivity because we get introduced to ourselves."

Mansi Didwania of the art gallery appreciated the variety of styles, and the effort put into making each piece. "The combination of terracotta and stone provides a strong visual contrast and balance throughout the gallery," she adds.

The opening ceremony was attended by art lovers, students, and guests from the art community. The former principal of the College of Arts, Lucknow University, also appreciated the creativity of the students.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till May 31.