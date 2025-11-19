ASP sets Nov 26 rally in Muzaffarnagar, signals 2027 poll prep

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) will hold a rally in Muzaffarnagar on November 26, marked as Constitution Day, as part of its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The party aims to use the gathering to consolidate its support base and galvanise its cadre across western UP. Representational image (Sourced)

According to an ASP leader, the event is designed to reach Dalit, OBC and Muslim communities, urging them to rally behind the party for safeguarding constitutional rights and reinforcing social unity.

The move follows the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) rally in Lucknow on October 9, organised on the death anniversary of Kanshi Ram. During the event, BSP chief Mayawati launched a strong attack on Chandrashekhar, allegedly calling him a rainy frog and accusing him of weakening Bahujan unity with backing from other political outfits. The remarks have prompted ASP to build a counter-position ahead of 2027.

BSP, meanwhile, has intensified its efforts to strengthen its organisation at the grassroots. The party has revived bhaichara committees across districts and is reinforcing booth-level units by inducting workers from Dalit, OBC and Muslim communities. The appointment of Akash Anand as national convenor and Mayawati’s announcement that he will take on a wider role have added a fresh push to BSP’s strategy.

ASP has extended its influence in pockets long considered BSP strongholds. Chandrashekhar, who represents Nagina in the Lok Sabha, secured the seat in the 2024 election from Bijnor district, a region where BSP once held firm ground. A BSP functionary said that if the party regains its foothold in West UP, it could alter ASP’s political space.

In the 2025 Bihar assembly election, ASP contested as part of an alliance with AIMIM and Apni Janata Party. While the ASP and Apni Janata Party did not open their accounts, AIMIM surprised observers by winning five seats. BSP, which contested separately, won one seat.

ASP is expected to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election in alliance with AIMIM and Apni Janata Party as part of its Dalit Muslim OBC outreach. Selecting Muzaffarnagar as the rally venue is seen as a deliberate message to its core constituency in western UP.

