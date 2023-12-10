Assam sculptor depicting Ramayan with idols for Ram Katha Kunj project

Lucknow: Sculptor Ranjeet Mandal of Silchar, Assam, is busy at Ram Sewak Puram in Ayodhya, carving out around 100 episodes of Ramayan for the Ram Katha Kunj project of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. Ranjeet misses his father Narayan who passed away a few months ago. Two or three assistants are helping him complete the project. Handpicked by late VHP leader Ashok Singhal in 2013 for the ambitious Ram Kathja Kunj project, Ranjeet Mandal feels blessed to be associated with the project. (HT)

Ranjeet Mandal has been entrusted with the task of creating 100 episodes of Ramayan right from birth of Lord Ram to his exile, victory over demon king Ravan and return to Ayodhya, ith the help of statues.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Around 60 eisodes are ready and each episode has three to seven characters.

Handpicked by late VHP leader Ashok Singhal in 2013 for the ambitious Ram Kathja Kunj project, Ranjeet Mandal feels blessed to be associated with the project.

“It is only due to Lord Ram’s blessings that I am involved with this project,” he said.

Explaining his work, Mandal pointed out that steel wire and mesh were used create the frame for each idol and then fortified cement was poud into it. ollowing directives of late Ashok Singhal, Mandal has made it a point that no mould is used anywhere in the project.

Idols related with each episode of Ramayan will be painted and kept in separate glass boxes at the Ram Katha Kunj at Ram Janmabhoomi.

At night,the Ram Katha Kunj will be illuminated with lights to give a majestic look to the entire campus. According to the Trust, the s are being prepared since 2013. But the project was moving at a slow pace. Ater the Supreme Court’s November 9, 2019 decision in favour of Ram temple it was decided to expedite the work.

VHP leader late Ashok Singhal was the person behind this project, said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

According to the Trust, once Ashok Singhal was in Guwahati to take part in a public event. At this event he was given a statue made of plaster of paris and he inquired about the sculptor, said a member of the Trust. After some time Manal got a message from Ashok Singhal to meet him in Ayodhya. his was how the project was conceptualised, said a member of the Trust.

It will take Ranjeet two or three years to complete the project. But his long cherished dream will come true when chief minister Yogi Adityanath visits his workshop.