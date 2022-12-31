Assess your health before hitting the gym, says expert

If you are planning to join gym, be very sure what level of exercise will suit your body and age, said Dr Balbir Singh, head cardiology at Max Superspeciality hospital, Saket at a press conference here on Friday.

“Exercise in gym is good but the gym trainers know little about medical science. They know two things where first is muscle building and second is higher level of exercise that might not suit all. So, we first have to evaluate ourselves before hitting the gym. This will help in avoiding unwanted medical conditions during exercise,” said Dr Singh.

He said, “Along with exercise we need to watch out what we eat. This will make us healthy and fit for an active life.”

Explaining reason for more cardiac cases seen among young population, Dr Singh said, “Youngsters are aware and go for tests as soon as they notice symptoms and this helps. Advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities are now keeping patients active.”

Commenting upon elderly population, Dr Singh said, one of the toughest encounters that cardiologists face among the geriatric population is associated co-morbidities like renal, pulmonary, and cerebrovascular and frailty that makes them highly vulnerable for cardiac surgery. But the latest innovations which are guided by these concerns emphasize on minimally invasive interventions making the procedure much safer and successful.