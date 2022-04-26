Astrologer’s murder in Kanpur: Elderly domestic help undergoes 36-hr ‘brutal interrogation’
KANPUR Savitri Devi, 65, the domestic help of astrologer Madhu Kapoor who was murdered on February 14, went through a gruelling interrogation by the police for 36 hours. While facing queries related to the three-month-old murder investigation, she was allegedly beaten up along with her minor daughter.
According to the elderly woman, she and her daughter were picked by the Swaroop Nagar cops for interrogation on Saturday and allegedly beaten up till Sunday. Savitri, who had fever, was released on Sunday night and given ₹5,000 by the police to get herself treated, her family said.
“Men and women constables beat me up with batons, asking about my role in the murder. They wanted me to confess that I killed Madhu Kapoor for whom I worked for 20 years,” Savitri lamented, showing the bruises on her knee and thigh.
“They even tied my hand and hung me to a vertical iron bar. That was excruciating. I kept telling them that I did not know anything about the murder,” she alleged.
Female astrologer and Vaastu specialist, Madhu Kapoor, 70, who lived alone in an apartment in Swaroop Nagar, was found murdered on February 14 this year. During the examination of the crime scene, it emerged that those who broke into her house had taken away all the jewellery, cash and other valuables.
Three months on, the Swaroop Nagar police haven’t been able to make any headway in the case. It is said that the cops were bringing in suspects for questioning. In line with this, Savitri was taken to the police station on Saturday for interrogation.
“When she came back, my mother was not in her senses and writhing in pain. Later, my father was also questioned and he too was beaten up in police custody,” said Savitri’s daughter.
Member of state women’s commission (SWC) Poonam Kapoor took cognisance of this case and said she had asked the Kanpur police to look into it. “If the woman underwent third-degree torture, then the policemen involved should be taken to task,” she added.
Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Anand Prakash Tiwari said it was an ongoing investigation and people were being questioned to solve the case. “We are examining this case on priority and will act accordingly,” he said.
DCP Kanpur West BBTGS Murthy said: “If any of excess has been committed, the guilty would be dealt with sternly.”
-
Deforestation for Parsa mining starts, activists claim 2 lakh trees will be axed
Deforestation has started in the Hansdeo Aranya Forest, 20 days after the Chhattisgarh government gave the final approval for non-forestry use of land for Parsa opencast coal mining project, which falls in Surajpur and Surguja districts, activists said on Tuesday. The approval by the Chhattisgarh government for 841.538 hectares of forest land for the Parsa mining project was granted on April 6.
-
UP CM orders suspension of ex-director secondary education for laxity
Days after removing him from the post of director, secondary education, following a UP Board class 12 English question paper leak, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered suspension of Vinay Kumar Pandey for dereliction of duty. Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against him. Pandey was removed as director of secondary education on April 21 and was posted as director, Literacy Alternative Education, Urdu and Oriental Languages.
-
UP on verge of controlling malaria: CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the state was on the verge of controlling malaria and will soon make a formal announcement of being kala-azar-free. Adityanath said this to Team-9, the team of top officers of the state engaged in Covid control and other management in the state, at a Covid review meeting he held at Shastri Bhawan (government secretariat).
-
'I will end my life there': Karnataka farmers on elephant menace
The residents of Maduvinahalli village near Nanjangud town in Karnataka Mysuru district threatened to consume poison in front of the Forest Department office if the authorities cannot prevent elephants from entering their agricultural fields. As per sources, the farmers of Maduvinahalli have taken loans to grow their crops, and have been facing a double whammy of humiliation from moneylenders and crops being destroyed by jumbos.
-
Delhi tourist drowns in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
A tourist from Delhi drowned while bathing in the Ganga in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Tuesday, police said. The State Disaster Response Force's deep divers found his body stuck in between rocks around 25 feet under water, hours after the incident, Sub-Inspector, Dhalwala, Kavindra Sajwan, who led the search operation, said. He was identified as Ankush Joss, a resident of East Gokulpuri, Delhi. His family has been informed, Sajwan said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics