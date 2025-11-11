At Ayodhya medical college, erring students to write ‘Ram-Ram’ as punishment

The government medical college here has decided to punish students who commit mistakes or show negligence by making them write ‘Ram-Ram’—a hundred times or more, its officials said. (For representation)

The number of times a student would be asked to write it would depend on the severity of the negligence, they added.

Principal Dr. Satyajeet Verma said the measure aims to correct lapses in patient care and encourage self-reflection among students. “In cases of negligence shown in patient care, irresponsible behaviour towards patients in medical wards, and not reporting on duty in time, medical students will get the punishment of writing ‘Ram-Ram’ on the spot,” he said.

“This will not only address their lapses but also boost their sense of service, self-reflection and positivity.”

He, however, clarified that this was not an official written order. “This order is not an official or written order. It is my oral advice to the staff,” Dr Verma added.

When asked about students from other faiths, he said, “People of other faiths may follow this advice according to their beliefs. My intent is only to remind everyone to remember the Almighty in any manner.”

The college, meanwhile, described the move as an attempt to bring back values and self-discipline in education. According to Verma, education is not only about imparting knowledge but also about nurturing dignity and moral values in students. He said behavioural change can come only through promoting positive tendencies instead of giving harsh punishment.

“Therefore, when students write God’s name, it will generate a feeling of self-control and restraint,” he noted.