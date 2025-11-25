At Lko wedding: Catering worker sexually assaults toddler, guests stop him

A 23-year-old catering worker sexually assaulted a two-year-old girl during a wedding in Itaunja on Monday night and allegedly tried to throw her off a second-floor terrace. Guests, alerted by the child’s cries, overpowered him and handed him to the police. Accused Sandeep Kumar (Sourced)

“The accused, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Seerganj village in Sitapur district, had attended the wedding at a guest house after being invited by a female friend,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, North Gopinath Soni.

Lucknow police said he took advantage of the crowded function to lure the child upstairs.

According to the FIR lodged at Itaunja police station, the victim’s family had come from outside Lucknow. When the child went missing, guests turned off the DJ music and began searching. Some heard muffled cries from the upper floor and found Sandeep attempting to throw the child off the terrace.

The accused was beaten by the crowd before the police arrived. “Itaunja police registered a case under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3/4 of the POCSO Act,” Lucknow police press note read. A team led by station house officer (SHO) Itaunja and inspector Vinod Kumar Yadav arrested Sandeep. The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, during interrogation, Sandeep admitted to the crime, stating he often works as catering staff at weddings and other functions.