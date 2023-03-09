Atiq, aides wanted to re-establish their terror, suggests probe into Umesh Pal murder

PRAYAGRAJ Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his aides wanting to re-establish their terror and clout in the region was one of the prime motives behind lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder, as per police investigations. As evident from CCTV footages, none of the shooters made any attempt to hide their identity and probably wanted Umesh’s kin, locals and the police to recognise them. On February 24, a group of assailants fired at Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP lawmaker Raju Pal in Prayagraj, outside his home in Prayagraj, killing the lawyer and his two security guards and sending shock waves through the state. (Pic for representation)

On February 24, a group of assailants fired at Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP lawmaker Raju Pal in Prayagraj, outside his home in Prayagraj, killing the lawyer and his two security guards and sending shock waves through the state. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem, prime accused in the case, are in jail for many years now in other cases.

Many people, who were victims of land grabbing or extortion by Atiq and his gang, came forward during these years and lodged cases against the former MP and his associates. Moreover, many of Atiq’s relatives and close associates have also turned against him. His son Ali and his aides were named in two such cases lodged by their relative Zeeshan aka Janu in 2021 and 2022, said cops.

Ali surrendered after being at large for several months and is now lodged in Naini Jail.

Atiq was scared over losing grip on his gang members and his diminishing terror among people in Prayagraj and adjoining regions. His associates had revolted against him and some were even lodging cases against him, said a police official.

Police investigations suggested that Atiq planned the broad daylight murder to instil fear among and re-establish his terror. He wanted to send a message to his opponents that he was still capable of killing them even if he was in jail. Moreover, involvement of Atiq’s son Asad in the triple murder was indicative that his sons were now ready to handle their father’s legacy, suggested the probe.

Investigation also revealed that there was a compromise between Umesh Pal and Atiq. Umesh has backed off as a witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder case and was only pursuing the case of his abduction. Despite being on good terms with Atiq, Umesh was trying to weaken the former by giving information to the police about his properties.

The police attached Atiq’s properties worth over ₹1,500 crore in Prayagraj and Lucknow, which came as a setback to him. The former MP suspected that Umesh and his other opponents were giving information about his properties to the police. Umesh also joined hands with Atiq’s other opponents, and together, they were lodging cases against the former MP’s associates who were in real estate business and financing Atiq’s gang, said cops.