Atiq was framed to stop his wife from contesting for mayor's post, say kin

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2023 09:27 PM IST

The cops misbehaved with us and detained us. We were repeatedly questioned about the whereabouts of Shaista Parveen and her sons, alleges wife of Atiq’s brother

PRAYAGRAJ Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s sister, Ayesha Noori, and his younger brother Ashraf’s wife, Zainab Ruby, on Monday alleged harassment during police detention.

Women members of Atiq Ahmad’s family addressing mediapersons in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT Photo)
They claimed that Atiq and his family were being framed in the Umesh Pal murder case to stop the former’s wife Shaista Parveen from contesting for the post of mayor in the upcoming municipal corporation polls.

“The police harassed us during the ‘illegal detention’ and pointed guns at us. Senior officials of Prayagraj police and STF told us that Atiq and Ashraf will be killed in police encounter,” alleged Noori while addressing media persons. She urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene in the matter for the safety of her brothers and other family members.

“Me, Zainab and her daughter were detained on February 27 and kept at the Kareli police station and other unknown places for four days,” she said.

“The cops misbehaved with us in front of children and detained us. We were repeatedly questioned about the whereabouts of Shaista Parveen and her sons,” said Zainab Ruby.

“I have not met my husband for about a year, but I was still detained,” she complained.

