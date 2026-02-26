ATS nabs Bangladeshi national in UP’s Unnao

A Bangladeshi national identified as Faridul Alam, 49, allegedly working at a meat processing unit in Unnao district was on Wednesday arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and a Bangla/Rohingya operation team from Lucknow. Police said the accused initially lived in Mumbai, where he worked manufacturing fan regulators, before moving to Unnao. (For Representation)

“We had information that several Bangladeshi nationals were employed in meat factories in Unnao and had got Indian identity documents through fraudulent means,” said ATS field unit inspector Vikram Singh.

On Wednesday, the team received a tip-off about the presence of one such individual. Acting on the inputs, the suspect was intercepted near the Shivnagar turn off the Unnao bypass, he added.

During questioning, the man identified himself as Saiful, son of Faridul Alam, claiming to be a resident of Shivnagar under Dahi police station limits. A search of his mobile phone revealed a photograph of an Indian Aadhaar card in the same name, with an address listed near Vishal Dharam Kanta in Unnao and a date of birth recorded as April 5, 1997, Singh said.

However, further scrutiny of the phone gallery revealed documents in Bengali. “On checking the documents using translation tools, we found what appeared to be a Bangladeshi identity card,” said Bangla/Rohingya operation team Ravi Prakash.

The card bore the name Faridul Alam, son of Maqbool Alam and Fatima Begum, with a date of birth of April 10, 1976, and an address in Naikhyangchhari. The issue date was June 24, 2008, he added.

During questioning, the accused admitted that he is a native of Bangladesh and that the identity card recovered from his phone belonged to him. “He disclosed that he had entered India illegally five to six years ago through the Benapole–North 24 Parganas border in West Bengal,” Inspector Singh said.

Police said the accused initially lived in Mumbai for about a year, where he worked manufacturing fan regulators, before moving to Unnao. He allegedly worked for nearly a year at Noor Enterprises, a local meat company, and later joined GS Meat Factory as a helper. When questioned about the Aadhaar card, he reportedly told police that it had been arranged through a middleman.

A case has been registered at Dahi Chowki police station. Officials said further investigation is under way to verify the documents and examine whether others were involved in facilitating forged identities.