Attempt to murder case: Allahabad HC gives split verdict against rebel SP MLA

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has pronounced a split verdict in an attempt to murder case against rebel Samajwadi Party MLA Abhay Singh. The division bench of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava passed the order on Dec 20. (For Representation)

The division bench comprising Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava passed the order on Friday. The court reserved the order on August 27, 2024 after completing the hearing.

In Friday’s order, Justice Masoodi sentenced Abhay Singh, the SP MLA from Gosaiganj, to three years’ imprisonment while Justice Srivastava acquitted him.

Abhay Singh was named in an attempt to murder case of Vikas Singh. The incident took place on May 15, 2010 in Ayodhya and an FIR was lodged the same day with Maharajganj police station. Vikas Singh is a close associate of former BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari aka Khabbu Tiwari.

“The court has given a split verdict in the case. Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi has sentenced MLA Abhay Singh to three years imprisonment while Justice Srivastava acquitted him,” said advocate Sandeep Yadav, who represented Vikas Singh in the court.

“Now, the Chief Justice’s bench will take up the case for a final decision,” Yadav added. Earlier, the district court, Ambedkar Nagar, had acquitted Abhay Singh in the case on May 10, 2023.

Thereafter, Vikas Singh had challenged the lower court’s order in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. According to people close to Abhay Singh, the lawmaker has approached a Supreme Court senior advocate to seek advice in the case.