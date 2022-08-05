Auto driver death: After fresh probe, auto stand operator, aides booked for murder
After two days of investigation into the death of a 26-year-old auto driver Subash Chandra Pal, the Lucknow police on Wednesday altered the charge of ‘causing death due to negligence’ with the charge of murder against an illegal auto-stand operator and his aides.
Pal was bludgeoned to death over dispute behind illegal operation of the auto stand in Utrathiya locality under PGI police station limits on Sunday midnight.
The previous inspector in-charge of PGI police station, Devendra Vikram Singh was suspended on Tuesday after media highlighted the matter and raised the issue of registering FIR against assailants under minor Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 for ‘causing death due to negligence’.
A senior police official said the IPC section 304 was altered to 302 for murder as per the findings of post-mortem examination and initial investigation into the matter. He said the charge of murder has been slapped against the auto-stand operator Chandan Mishra and other unidentified people.
He said a special team has been constituted for the arrest of the key accused and identify other people involved in the incident. The police, so far, however have failed to arrest any accused in the matter and carried out raids in search of those involved in the crime.
Earlier, the brother of the deceased, Ravi Pratap Pal, a resident of Loni Katra, Barabanki, had lodged the FIR alleging that the illegal stand operator used to demand money to run auto and his brother had confronted him over the issue.
Pal informed the police that the operator and his aides attacked his brother near Utrathiya market when he was returning late on Sunday night. He said his brother succumbed to his injuries at Lok Bandhu hospital where he was taken for the treatment after the incident.
-
New Parliament building 70% complete, Lok Sabha told
Construction work on the new Parliament building is 70% complete, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore informed Lok Sabha on Thursday. In a written response to a question from BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, Kaushal said the new Parliament building will be ready by November 2022 and the three common central secretariat buildings by December 2023. Last month, Hyderabad-based DEC Infrastructure and Projects emerged as the lowest bidder for the project.
-
Traffic advisory ahead of Cong protest in Central Delhi
Anticipating that Congress leaders and their supporters would turn up in large numbers in central Delhi and try to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house during the scheduled massive nationwide protest over price rise and unemployment on Friday morning, Delhi Police have prepared an elaborate security and traffic arrangement plan to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos, police officers aware of the development said.
-
Azam Khan in hospital after difficulty in breathing; stable
Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (74) was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday night after he faced difficulty in breathing. According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday, Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital Lucknow due to pneumonia and difficulty in breathing. On Thursday, after necessary investigations, he has been kept under supervision of the critical care team.
-
Police still unclear on CM Bommai’s new commando unit
Even over a week after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the creation of a new commando unit in the state, the police are yet to get a clear guideline on what it will be about and what its role would be. While Karnataka has such a tactical unit, Bengaluru and Bengaluru city police commissionerates have launched their SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics). Even these units have been provided specialised weapons.
-
Police ban male pillion riders in M’luru, later withdraw order
Police on Thursday passed an order imposing a ban on male pillion riders aged between 18 to 60 years from 6 am to 6 pm for a week in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada district, however, within three hours the same was revoked. The order was released even as curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC is in effect in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks till midnight on August 6.
