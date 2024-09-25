Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Awareness about early diagnosis must to cure cancer in kids’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 25, 2024 08:51 PM IST

Frequent fevers in children may signal leukemia, warns Dr. Dhiman. Early detection is vital for treatment. A new playroom aids young patients' recovery.

If a child experiences frequent fevers without a clear cause, along with fatigue and pain, it could be a sign of leukemia, a form of blood cancer. Timely diagnosis and treatment can cure cancer in children, but awareness about early detection is crucial.

The Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
The Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

This was said by Dr RK Dhiman, director, Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute, during a paediatric cancer awareness event themed ‘Gold September’.

On Tuesday, a new playroom for children was inaugurated at the OPD block of the institute. The room is equipped with toys to help children relax before and after treatments, easing their pain and stress.

Dr Dhiman also highlighted common types of cancers in children, such as brain cancer, which causes symptoms like vomiting, headaches, and vision or hearing issues. Another prevalent form, lymphoma, causes swollen lymph nodes, fever, and rapid weight loss.

He mentioned that paediatric cancer cases are on the rise but can be treated effectively with new drugs and technologies. Each year, over 50,000 paediatric cancer cases are treated in India, with Uttar Pradesh contributing to about 20% of these cases. Unfortunately, only half of them receive treatment, largely due to a lack of awareness.

The event emphasised the importance of early detection and collaboration between healthcare professionals and the public to improve treatment outcomes.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On