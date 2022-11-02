Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ayodhya: 6 faint as lakhs of devotees turn up for ‘14-Kosi parikrama’

lucknow news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 02:07 PM IST

Devotees participate in the annual '14-Kosi parikrama' in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Lakhs of devotees turned up in Ayodhya in the wee hours of Wednesday to take part in the 14–kosi parikrama, but the overcrowding resulted in six devotees fainting and being rushed to the hospital. The condition of all six is stated to be stable.

Lakhs of pilgrims assembled at both ends of the Hanuman cave barrier around 1:40 am on Wednesday for the 42-km pilgrimage. The police had a tough time controlling the crowd.

“Everything is under control and there is nothing to worry. A large number of devotees are taking part in the 14-kosi parikrama,” Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said.

The Ayodhya administration has divided the city into five zones to ensure adequate security for the pilgrimage.

The Ayodhya–Gorakhpur NH 27 route will remain closed for 35 hours till the pilgrimage concludes. During this period, those who want to reach Gorakhpur from Lucknow will have to take a diversion from Barabanki district.

