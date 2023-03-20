Ayodhya administration sets deadline for projects

After chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s stress on timely completion of projects, the Ayodhya administration has set a deadline for all development works in the temple town. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to inspect the construction work at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

The government wants to complete most of the projects, including the Ayodhya international airport, by the time the Ram temple is opened for devotees in January 2024, according to senior officials.

The deadline is for completion of most projects in the December 2023-January 2024 period, people familiar with the matter said.

The Yogi Adityanath government has already set a deadline of December 2023 for completing all three pathways in Ayodhya for which ₹700 crore has been approved.

“All development projects in Ayodhya will be completed on time. Keeping pace with construction of the Ram temple, all projects will be completed,” said Lallu Singh, BJP MP from Ayodhya on Monday.

Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal will review the progress of all projects in the division every month.

District magistrate Nitish Kumar will also review progress of projects.

In the last five years, the state government completed 17 projects worth several crores in Ayodhya as part of its plan to develop the temple town as a prominent religious tourism destination of the country.

At present, the entire route of the Panch Kosi, 14 Kosi and 84 Kosi parikramas are being developed. All religious destinations on their routes are also being renovated.

According to the Ayodhya administration, 100 metres from Ram Janmabhoomi will be a prohibited area in which no new construction will be allowed. Existing structures there can be extended up to 7.5 metres only.

The 200 metres beyond this area will be known as a controlled area.

Reviewing progress of all projects in Ayodhya on his visit to temple town on Sunday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had stressed on quality of work and timely completion of projects.