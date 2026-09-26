Ayodhya airport set for wider air connectivity

: Ayodhya is set to gain wider air connectivity with new direct flights to Delhi and Bengaluru from October 1 and a daily direct service to Mumbai from October 30, while the existing Hyderabad connection is also being expanded to all seven days of the week. The airport is also preparing for a significant expansion in connectivity from October 30, with Air India Express planning a daily non-stop service to Mumbai (HT File Photo)

The expansion will give passengers from the temple city more options to connect with three major metropolitan hubs and could also strengthen Ayodhya’s air links for tourists and pilgrims arriving from different parts of the country.

From October 1, passengers travelling to Delhi will have two direct flight options at different times of the day.

Akasa Air’s QP 1608 will depart from Ayodhya at 12:50 pm and reach Delhi at 2:20 pm. Air India Express flight IX 1274 will leave Ayodhya at 2:10 pm and arrive in Delhi at 3:45 pm.

For Bengaluru, IndiGo will introduce flight 6E926 from October 1. Initially, the service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing Ayodhya at 9:30 am and reaching Bengaluru at 12:05 pm. A revised schedule has been proposed from October 25, under which the flight will depart Ayodhya at 2:15 pm.

The airport is also preparing for a significant expansion in connectivity from October 30, with Air India Express planning a daily non-stop service to Mumbai. The flight number and timings are yet to be included in the final schedule.

Airport director Dhirendra Singh said preparations were also underway to make the existing IndiGo Hyderabad service a daily operation.