Ayodhya: Elaborate health facilities in place for devotees

Elaborate medical services have been made available for devotees and dignitaries arriving for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. These services will continue till February 15. Devotees arriving in Ayodhya (HT File Photo)

Temporary hospitals and medical camps have been equipped to deal with cases of common illness and even heart problems, in case of need.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Arrangements have been made so people in need get medical health within minutes. Temporary hospitals with 20 beds each are functional in the temple’s immediate vicinity, along with a dozen health camps that have doctors and medicines and are linked to hospitals for serious patient shifting. The MRI and Cath lab facilities have been made available through the private sector at affordable rates under the PM Jan Arogya Yojna.

“Over 100 ambulances, blood banks, oxygen plants, arrangements of additional ICU and general beds and diagnostic facilities have been made available. The health facilities in Ayodhya are similar to those available during the Kumbh Mela,” said Brajesh Pathak, deputy chief minister and the state’s health minister.

A 50-bed trauma centre is reserved at the Ayodhya Medical College. Medical camps are running round the clock with a team of four doctors of different specialities, with paramedical staff and a dedicated ambulance at each.

For serious patients a 50-bed ICU facility, operating theatres have been identified by the state government at Rajashri Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College and few private hospitals equipped with the ICU facility.

The National Medicos Organisation (NMO) has brought in a team of doctors from across states who will be stationed in Ayodhya from January 15 to 22 and will be conducting five round-the-clock camps at different locations in Ayodhya.

Dr Sanjay Jain, chief medical officer, Ayodhya said, “Now, 20 first-aid points have begun functioning. These points are identified keeping in view the seasonal illnesses that might trouble people including cold, cough or fever.”

In Lucknow too, 12 medical camps have been set up on highways leading to Ayodhya. This is separate from 200 beds reserved at different hospitals for devotees visiting Ayodhya.