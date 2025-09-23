Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ayodhya farmer shocked by 11.91 cr GST notice

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 08:58 pm IST

Narendra alleged that someone in Delhi obtained a GST number using his PAN, reporting a turnover of ₹20-25 crore for 2021-22. He insisted that he had not visited Delhi in the past 25 years and never shared his documents with anyone.

Narendra owns only three bighas of land and earns a living by farming from his home in Sarai Khargi village, Ayodhya. Despite his modest livelihood, he has been repeatedly targeted with income tax notices claiming turnovers he could never have achieved. The latest notice lists a turnover of 11.91 crore, while earlier notices reflected 5 crore and 7 crore.

Representational image (Sourced)
Representational image (Sourced)

Narendra alleged that someone in Delhi obtained a GST number using his PAN, reporting a turnover of 20-25 crore for 2021-22. He insisted that he had not visited Delhi in the past 25 years and never shared his documents with anyone.

Bikapur Kotwali inspector Lalchand Saroj said the matter involves both the income tax and GST departments. An investigation is underway, and authorities are coordinating to trace and apprehend the culprits.

Initial probes indicate that someone in New Delhi used Narendra’s PAN to obtain a GST number. GST officials in Ayodhya are working with their Delhi counterparts to resolve the matter and hold the responsible parties accountable.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Ayodhya farmer shocked by 11.91 cr GST notice
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On