Ayodhya farmer shocked by 11.91 cr GST notice

Narendra owns only three bighas of land and earns a living by farming from his home in Sarai Khargi village, Ayodhya. Despite his modest livelihood, he has been repeatedly targeted with income tax notices claiming turnovers he could never have achieved. The latest notice lists a turnover of ₹11.91 crore, while earlier notices reflected ₹5 crore and ₹7 crore. Representational image (Sourced)

Narendra alleged that someone in Delhi obtained a GST number using his PAN, reporting a turnover of ₹20-25 crore for 2021-22. He insisted that he had not visited Delhi in the past 25 years and never shared his documents with anyone.

Bikapur Kotwali inspector Lalchand Saroj said the matter involves both the income tax and GST departments. An investigation is underway, and authorities are coordinating to trace and apprehend the culprits.

Initial probes indicate that someone in New Delhi used Narendra’s PAN to obtain a GST number. GST officials in Ayodhya are working with their Delhi counterparts to resolve the matter and hold the responsible parties accountable.