 Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi get ₹40,000-crore fillip - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi get 40,000-crore fillip

Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi get 40,000-crore fillip

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The PM launched projects worth ₹10,155.79 crore in Ayodhya on Monday; House of Abhinandan Lodha top investor in temple town with investments of ₹3,000 crore

LUCKNOW Around 40,000-crore projects were rolled out in three prominent religious cities of UP - Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi – making them sought-after centres for industrialists.

Pakka Limited will expand its facility in Ayodhya by installing new paper manufacturing machine with an investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>550 crore. (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched projects worth 10,155.79 crore in Ayodhya on Monday. The House of Abhinandan Lodha is the top investor in Ayodhya with investments of 3,000 crore. It is coming up with luxury housing and commercial real estate project in New Ayodhya township also known as the Green Field Township.

Pakka Limited will expand its facility in Ayodhya by installing new paper manufacturing machine with an investment of 550 crore. While Mathura will see implementation of projects worth 13486.63 crore, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Varanasi - will see launch of projects worth 15,313.81 crore.

Around 124 investors will establish their ventures in Varanasi providing employment opportunities for over 43,000 people.

Projects of over 86,000 crore will be rolled out in eight religious places, including Chitrakoot, Kushinagar, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Mirzapur.

Projects worth 1152.38 crore will be launched in Kushinagar while projects worth 9619.9 crore will be launched in Prayagraj. Additionally, projects worth 7047.37 crore are going to be implemented in Chitrakoot, while Sitapur will see launch of investment projects worth 21,801.8 crore for the Naimisharanya pilgrimage area. Investments of 7358 crore will be implemented in Mirzapur, famous for Maa Vindhyavasini Dham.

