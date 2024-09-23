Ayodhya MP’s son booked for kidnapping realtor

The son of Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad, Ajit Prasad, was on Sunday booked in a police case for allegedly kidnapping, threatening and assaulting a realtor, police said. HT Image

Ajit is himself the Samajwadi Party candidate for the upcoming byelection to the Milkipur assembly constituency.

Along with Ajit, two identified and 15 unidentified persons were booked in the case after realtor Ravi Tiwari alleged that he was kidnapped and assaulted.

Tiwari, a resident of Palia Risali under the Purakalandar police station area of Ayodhya, in his complaint stated that through his mediation one Sheetla Prasad sold his land parcel to Ajit and another man for which Ajit paid Tiwari ₹1 lakh by cheque.

He alleged that on Saturday afternoon he was forced into a car by Ajit and his men, who assaulted him and took ₹1 lakh from him.

Ashwini Pandey, the in-charge of the city police station, said initial investigations found the allegations to be true. Based on investigation, a case was registered against three named individuals—Ajit Prasad, Raju Yadav, and police constable Shashikant Rai—along with 15 others.

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to social media to criticise the Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and his son.

Responding, Awadhesh said that the allegations against his son were baseless and politically motivated. He claimed that a fake case was filed against his son, and accused the BJP of conspiring to suppress a movement against police atrocities in the Raunahi police station area, which led to the death of a person.