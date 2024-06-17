Ayodhya traders get keys of allotted shops on weekend also

Lucknow: Traders in Ayodhya rushed to Tedhi Bazar multi-story shopping complex where the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) continued to handover keys of shops to allottees on Sunday. The ADA had allotted shops to displaced shopkeepers through lottery system in December 2023. (Pic for representation)

The process will continue on Monday also despite Eid al- Azha holiday.

Following directives of the state government to expedite the process of handing over of shops to allottees in Ayodhya, the ADA staff was deployed at the Tedhi Bazar multi-story shopping complex.

Without signing any papers or legal formality, the ADA staff handed over keys of shops to allottees. The development authority will complete legal formalities on Tuesday when government offices reopen.

“The ADA staff handed over keys to allottees even on Sunday. Those who turned up at the Tedhi Bazar shopping complex were handed over keys,” said Nandlal Gupta, trader leader.

The ADA will now pass a formal proposal at its board meeting on June 20 for interest –free installment of 20 years for payment of the shops’ cost.

The proposal will be forwarded to the state government for formal approval.

“The development authority started handing over keys of shops to allottees after directives from the state government. Now, only a formality is left to get the proposal passed at the ADA’s board meeting,” said a senior official of the ADA.

These allottees are those who were displaced due to 13-km road widening project from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat, which has been named as Ram Path.

Earlier, the shopkeepers were supposed to pay the full amount to the ADA to take possession of these shops measuring 100 sq feet to 150 sq feet which cost around ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh each, making it almost impossible for them to pay the amount and leaving them with no option but to consider bank loans.

But now the policy tweak has come as a breather for them.