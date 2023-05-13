Meet Ayodhya's new mayor: A former UPSC aspirant and Mahant of a city mandir

BJP has emerged victorious in the election of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, securing the position of mayor once again in the district. Girish Pati Tripathi, the party's candidate and Mahant of Teen Kalash Tiwari Temple, won the election with a resounding majority. A Girish Pati Tripathi(via Live Hindustan)

fter 13 rounds of counting, Tripathi secured 70,644 votes, while Samajwadi Party's Ashish Pandey could only manage 38,500 votes. Other parties performed poorly, with Bahujan Samaj Party receiving 12,275 votes, Congress receiving 3,544 votes, and Aam Aadmi Party receiving 3,848 votes. Tripathi had been leading since the beginning of the counting.

Follow all updates of UP municipal election results 2023

All you need to know about the Ayodhya's new mayor

Girish Pati Tripathi, a 49-year-old graduate of Defence Studies from the University of Allahabad, comes from a political family. His father was involved in municipal politics and contested for the chairman's election in 1989, reported Live Hindustan.

Tripathi went to Allahabad University to make a career in civil services. He even appeared twice for the main examination of the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. However, he had to return to Ayodhya when his father passed away, and he was crowned as the Mahant of Teen Kalash Tiwari Mandir Peeth.

In 2004, Tripathi joined Congress and served on various positions until 2013. He was made the General Secretary of Youth Congress in the same year. In 'Aam Aadmi Ka Sipahi,' a subsidiary organization of the Indian National Congress, he was given the responsibility of the national convenor. He worked in Assam for a long time before joining BJP under influence of Yogi Adityanath in 2017.

Tripathi's father played an active role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He said he will work towards fulfilling the dreams of chief minister Yogi and prime minister Narendra Modi to restore Ayodhya as a world-class cultural city.