Azam Khan on SP’s list of 20 star campaigners for Bihar polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and national general secretary Azam Khan are among the 20 star campaigners of the party for the second phase of Bihar assembly polls the list of which was released on Friday.

If Azam Khan takes part in the party campaign for INDIA bloc candidates, this will be his first after spending almost two years in Sitapur jail from where he was released last month after getting bail in the Quality Bar land case.

However, the names of both uncles of Akhilesh Yadav—Shivpal Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav— have not been included in the list of SP campaigners. Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting will take place on November 14.

The list also includes the names of SP MPs Dimple Yadav, Afzal Ansari, Awadhesh Prasad, Babu Singh Kushwaha, Naresh Uttam Patel, Ramashankar Rajbhar, Lalji Verma, Chotelal Kharwar, Rajeev Rai, Sanatan Pandey, Iqra Hasan, Priya Saroj and Laxmikant Nishad also known as Pappu Nishad.

SP national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda, MLA Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, MLA Om Prakash Singh, SP’s cultural front national president Kashinath Yadav and party’s cultural front state president Dharmendra Solanki are also on the list of star campaigners.

Meanwhile, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who reached Kishangarh in Ajmer on Friday, said, “I want to congratulate all the leaders of the INDIA bloc who together decided to name Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face in Bihar. I hope that people of Bihar will definitely give a chance to Tejashwi and the INDIA bloc.”