Azam Khan’s Y-category security restored, cops say it is routine

In a move that has caught much attention, the Uttar Pradesh government has restored the Y-category security cover of senior Samajwadi Party leader and former UP minister Azam Khan. SP leader Azam Khan was released from UP’s Sitapur jail last month. (HT file)

Confirming it, Rampur superintendent of police (SP) Vidya Sagar Mishra said: “Following the restoration of his Y-category security, Khan has been provided with a security detail consisting of one Gypsy vehicle and seven armed personnel. Four of these personnel will be stationed at his residence, while three will accompany him at all times.”

The Samajwadi Party has often accused the state government of witch-hunt against Azam Khan who was released from Sitapur jail last month after spending nearly 23 months behind bars in connection with several cases lodged against him. The decision to reinstate his security comes amid a surge in visitors to his residence in Rampur, prompting the administration to tighten security measures.

Another senior IPS official explained that the security of an individual is suspended when they are imprisoned and automatically restored upon their release according to the rules. “The superintendent of police has the authority to suspend or reinstate security measures. In Khan’s case, his security was suspended while he was in jail and has now been reinstated following his release,” he added.

He said the restoration of Khan’s security is significant, given his stature as a senior politician and the potential security risks associated with his high profile. He said the decision to reinstate his security detail is likely to be seen as a precautionary measure to ensure his safety and security, particularly in light of the large number of visitors to his residence.

Azam Khan was imprisoned in connection with various cases, with a total of 104 FIRs registered against him. His imprisonment had sparked widespread debate and discussion about the treatment of politicians in custody. After his release, Khan returned to his ancestral home in Rampur.