Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll: Azam Khan campaigns for SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav
Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Saturday said he did a lot of work for the state and the country, but false cases were registered against him and atrocities were unleashed on him during the last 27 months which he spent in jail.
Azam Khan, who is out on bail, appealed for votes for Dharmendra Yadav, the SP candidate in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for June 23.
Azam Khan was accompanied by his son Abdullah Azam, the SP MLA from Swar in Rampur.
“The atrocities which I had to face will be remembered. We were in jail for 27 months. We were forced to rub our heels and bow our heads, but we didn’t,” he said.
The former minister said he didn’t come to talk about his suffering.
Claiming that the country was passing through a difficult phase, Azam Khan alleged hate was being created and people were afraid to live in each other’s mohallas (localities).
“People are walking on fire. Be cautious as no one knows who will be targeted,” he said.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics