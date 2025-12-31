BA student dies by suicide after sexual assault by cousin: Police

LUCKNOW A BA first-year student, who consumed a poisonous substance in the Para police station area after allegedly being raped by her cousin recently, died on Monday while undergoing treatment at Balrampur Hospital, said police officials. The victim was initially rushed to a private hospital before being referred to Balrampur Hospital, where she eventually died. (Pic for representation)

“We have registered an FIR in the case and the arrest will be made soon,” said DCP (west zone) Vishwajeet Srivastava. The deceased, a native of Hardoi, resided with her family in Lucknow, where her father earns a living as a vegetable vendor.

According to family members, the tragedy unfolded when the victim’s parents and two brothers were away to their native village on December 15. The student remained at home with her grandmother and a cousin, an e-rickshaw driver, who was living with the family for six years.

It is alleged that the cousin raped the student on December 18. On December 25 evening, the victim, unable to bear the trauma, consumed poison. She was initially rushed to a private hospital before being referred to Balrampur Hospital, where she eventually died.

Following her death, the family found a photo of a suicide note on her mobile phone, and later, a physical note was recovered. In the purported letter, the student detailed the brutality she faced and explained her silence.

‘The accused threatened to kill my father if I resisted or spoke out,’ the note read.

The student explicitly cleared her parents and siblings of any responsibility for her death, naming her cousin as the sole reason for her extreme step, demanding “severe punishment” for his actions.

The accused has been absconding since the incident and switched off his mobile phone.