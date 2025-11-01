Bahraich boat tragedy: As search for missing continues, focus back on relocation plan

Even as the search for eight missing villagers, including five children, entered its third day on Friday after a boat capsized in the Kaudiyala river near Bharthapur village under Sujauli police station limits of Bahraich on Wednesday evening, the focus is back on the relocation plan for the villagers who live deep inside the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in one of the most isolated and neglected settlements of the district. Rescue work being carried out in the Bahraich village. (HT Photo)

Despite receiving full funding approval, the relocation plan is yet to be implemented in the village, which can only be reached by crossing the Geruwa river by boat and trekking through dense forest infested with tigers, elephants, and crocodiles.

Every monsoon, floods from the Geruwa and Kaudiyala rivers swallow half the farmland, destroying crops and pushing families deeper into poverty.

The tragedy has renewed calls for the immediate relocation of the residents of Bharthapur which lacks even the most basic amenities — no electricity, PDS shop, healthcare, or road connectivity

“The government has already sanctioned the funds. Now it’s time to act,” said a villager, adding, “We have lost enough lives — to floods, to animals, and now to this river.”

Divisional forest officer Suraj Kumar said that funds had been received at district level on October 29. He said now joint accounts of beneficiaries and the district magistrate would be opened and after that the relocation process would be started.

As for the rescue work, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and local police have been engaged in round-the-clock operations across a seven-kilometre stretch between the accident site and the Ghaghra barrage. Rescue squads have been stationed every 500 metres, conducting sweeps using motorboats and sonar equipment.

A 60-year-old woman, Ramjai, drowned in the incident while 13 people swam to safety.

Despite efforts by multiple rescue teams, not a single missing person among the eight has been found yet.

District magistrate Akshay Tripathi, who is monitoring the operation from the site, said, “All possible efforts are being made, but the strong current, deep murky water are posing major challenges to the rescue teams.”

Dozens of relatives have been camping on the riverbank.

“We will not return home until every missing person is found,” said a tearful villager.

Minister of state for prisons Suresh Rahi, who visited the site on Friday, assured the families that the government stands firmly with them. SDM Mihipurwa Ram Dayal confirmed that ex gratia assistance of ₹4 lakh, including ₹1 lakh from the forest department, has been provided to the family of the deceased woman.

Those still missing include Mihilal Yadav (38), Shivnandan Maurya (50), Suman (28) and five children in the age group of five to 10 years.

Earlier, in view of the adverse living conditions, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had proposed relocating Bharthapur under its Voluntary Village Relocation Program (VVRP).

After extensive surveys, 118 families were deemed eligible. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) approved a ₹21.56 crore budget under the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) scheme. Funds were transferred to Uttar Pradesh’s State CAMPA in July this year for relocating villagers.

Despite full funding approval and villagers’ written consent, resettlement work has not yet begun. According to former divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan, who prepared the CAMPA relocation report, villagers were initially hesitant but later agreed to move after a series of eight meetings.

Under the scheme, families can choose between two options: Land-based rehabilitation — receiving agricultural and residential land at a new site; or monetary package — ₹15 lakh per family plus compensation for existing assets, allowing them to purchase land anywhere.

Village head Iqrar Ansari said that while 118 families were listed in the final survey, Bharthapur actually has around 180 families and 457 registered voters. “This discrepancy is creating disputes over who should be relocated and who should be left behind,” he explained.