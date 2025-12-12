Bahraich violence: Court awards death penalty to one convict, life term to nine

The court of additional sessions judge (I) Pawan Kumar Sharma on Thursday awarded the death penalty to one convict and rigorous life imprisonment to nine others for the murder of 28-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra during communal violence that broke out amid the Durga idol immersion in Maharajganj Bazaar under Hardi police station limits on October 13, 2024. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each convict. The violence erupted during an idol immersion procession in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich on October 13, 2024. (HT File)

The death sentence was handed to Mohammad Sarfaraz Ahmed alias Rinku, additional district government counsel (criminal) Pramod Kumar Singh said, adding that the case was prosecuted effectively, leading to a verdict within 13 months and 28 days.

“The weapon used in the murder was recovered from Sarfaraz, which is why the court considered him the main accused. Furthermore, Sarfaraz also fired at the police team during the weapon recovery, which led to his death sentence under Section 103/2 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” Singh said.

On December 9 (Tuesday), the court had convicted Abdul Hamid, his son Fahim, Sarfaraz, Talib, and Saif Ali, Javed, Zeeshan, Nankau, Shoaib and Maroof Ali -- all residents of the Maharajganj area. Three other accused -- Khurshid, Shakeel and Afzal -- were acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence.

According to reports, tensions flared during the immersion procession in Bahraich’s Maharajganj area after a dispute over playing music. Amid the chaos, Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, reportedly climbed onto the roof of local shopkeeper Abdul Hameed and removed green flags installed there. Moments later, he was shot dead, triggering widespread unrest.

“We are satisfied with the court’s decision. The person who shot my husband has been given the death penalty,” said Ram Gopal Mishra’s wife, Roli Mishra, who had been demanding capital punishment for the accused since the beginning of the trial.

Twelve witnesses testified after the charge sheet was filed in the ADJ court on January 11, 2025. Arguments on charges were heard on February 18.

Riots and crackdown

The murder sparked large-scale communal violence in the Maharajganj and Mahsi areas of Bahraich, with scores of houses and shops set ablaze. It took nearly a week for authorities to restore normalcy following strict directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Police registered 13 FIRs -- 11 at Hardi police station and two at Ramgaon police station. The administration invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against all 13 accused, including those convicted on Thursday.

Scene outside court

Security was tightened on and around the court premises ahead of the verdict. Multiple police teams were deployed, barricades were installed and movement was regulated. The accused were escorted under heavy security.

One of the convicts, while being taken to court, told reporters that he had “done nothing wrong.” He claimed his house and shop had been looted but no FIR was filed. He insisted he was innocent and expressed no remorse.