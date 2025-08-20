Bakery owner doubling up as drug peddler held in Lucknow

Mohanlalganj police on Wednesday raided a small bakery and arrested its owner for allegedly doubling up as a ganja dealer, officials said. Police raid at the bakery whose owner was arrested on the charges of selling ganja. (HT )

The accused, identified as Ashish Yadav (35), a resident of Marui village under Mohanlalganj police station limits, was nabbed after police received a tip-off about suspicious activities at his bakery and a team raided the shop,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Mohanlalganj, Rajneesh Verma said. “When the police team reached the spot, the shop owner panicked and tried to flee, but our team caught him,” the ACP said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), south, Nipun Aggarwal said that a tin box was recovered from the bakery, containing 1.350 kg of ganja packed in small pouches. In addition, ₹3,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales, was seized, he said.

Additional DCP Vasanth Kumar said initial interrogation revealed that Ashish had been selling ganja in small packets priced at ₹1,000 each. “He confessed to running the illegal trade for quite some time, targeting local customers who visited his shop regularly. He blended this business with his bakery operations to avoid suspicion,” the ADCP said.

According to the DCP, the operation was part of a special campaign against drug peddlers. He said investigations are ongoing to identify the supply chain and other accomplices involved in the racket. Inspector, Mohanlalganj, DK Singh said: “We are interrogating the accused to gather details about his sources and partners. More arrests are likely soon.”

The accused was booked under sections 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent to judicial custody.