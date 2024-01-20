close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Ban on heavy vehicles’ entry into Lucknow till Jan 23

Ban on heavy vehicles’ entry into Lucknow till Jan 23

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 21, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The restrictions would remain in effect from Saturday 8 pm to January 23, the Lucknow traffic police said in a statement.

Heavy vehicles have been banned from from entering the state capital and plying on the road to Ayodhya in view of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on June 22. The restrictions would remain in effect from Saturday 8 pm to January 23, the Lucknow traffic police said in a statement.

A view of the illuminated Ram Temple ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony, in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI)
A view of the illuminated Ram Temple ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony, in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI)

Sitapur Road: Heavy vehicles travelling from Sitapur district to Gonda, Manikapur, Basti will be diverted via Sitapur, Intauja, Kumrawan, Kursi, Deva, Barabanki, Ramnagar and Colonelganj .

Purvanchal Expressway: Those coming from Kanpur side will be redirected via Junabganj turn, Mohanlalganj Kasba Tiraha, Bachhrawan and Haidergarh towards Purvanchal Expressway. Vehicles going from Kanpur Road in Kanpur and to Ambedkar Nagar, Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar will be now have to ply via Kanpur, Fatehpur, Lalganj, Bachhrawana, Haidergarh and Purvanchal Expressway.

Agra Expressway: Vehicles going towards Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar etc. should get down from Agra Expressway via Mohan Road. They will be redirected towards Katibagia, Junabganj Tiraha, Mohanlalganj Kasba intersection, Bachhrawan and Haidergarh towards Purvanchal Expressway.

Hardoi Road: Vehicles going from Hardoi to Basti, Sant Kabirnagar will be able to reach their destination via Malihabad, Intaunja, Kumrawan, Kursi, Deva, Barabanki, Ramnagar and Colonelganj.

