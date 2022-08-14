Banda boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 12; three still missing
The death toll in the Banda boat tragedy rose to 12 on Sunday after one more body was recovered three days after the fateful mishap in the Yamuna river on August 11. Three more bodies are still missing and search operations were going on, Banda superintendent of police Abhinandan said.
Around 32 people were on board the boat on Thursday, and 17 swam to safety. “Three bodies are missing. The search operation by the NDRF, SDRF and PAC divers are underway,” he said.
Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan, who is in Fatehpur with state minister Ramkesh Nishad to monitor the search operations, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath was keeping a close watch on the rescue efforts, and warned of strict action against officials if any laxity was found in relief and rescue operations.
“This tragedy was preventable had the local administration been alert. The boats continued to ferry people even when the river was rising and commute was dangerous,” Sachan said. “I will submit a report to the chief minister will all the details related to this accident.”
Another minister Sanjay Nishad also met the affected families and assured them of all possible help.
The boat capsized when it was ferrying people from Jarauli ghat to Marka in Fatehpur.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance
Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.
Manoj Sinha leads tricolour march in Srinagar
Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a tricolour march on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark 75 years of India's Independence. Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said Jammu & Kashmir was breaking all records in its enthusiasm for the Independence Day celebrations. Sinha recalled Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi march and its role in the country's freedom struggle.
