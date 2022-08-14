Banda boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 12; three still missing

The death toll in the Banda boat tragedy rose to 12 on Sunday after one more body was recovered three days after the fateful mishap in the Yamuna river on August 11. Three more bodies are still missing and search operations were going on, Banda superintendent of police Abhinandan said.

Around 32 people were on board the boat on Thursday, and 17 swam to safety. “Three bodies are missing. The search operation by the NDRF, SDRF and PAC divers are underway,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan, who is in Fatehpur with state minister Ramkesh Nishad to monitor the search operations, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath was keeping a close watch on the rescue efforts, and warned of strict action against officials if any laxity was found in relief and rescue operations.

Also Read:Banda boat tragedy: Eight more bodies recovered; search operation still on

“This tragedy was preventable had the local administration been alert. The boats continued to ferry people even when the river was rising and commute was dangerous,” Sachan said. “I will submit a report to the chief minister will all the details related to this accident.”

Another minister Sanjay Nishad also met the affected families and assured them of all possible help.

The boat capsized when it was ferrying people from Jarauli ghat to Marka in Fatehpur.